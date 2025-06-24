Jameson Taillon News: Plagued by long ball again

Taillon (7-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, giving up eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Five of Taillon's eight hits allowed went for extra bases, with three of them leaving the yard, and he leads the National League with 21 home runs allowed in 2025. The veteran right-hander yielded a season-high eight runs, and he's now surrendered 13 over his last two outings on the heels of rattling off six quality starts in a row prior to this recent downturn. Taillon still holds a respectable 4.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB across 90.2 innings, but things don't figure to get much easier in his next scheduled appearance against an Astros club that entered Tuesday batting an MLB-best .276 since May 22.