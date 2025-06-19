Jameson Taillon News: Struggles early in loss

Taillon (7-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts over four innings.

Taillon allowed five runs over his first three innings Thursday, snapping a five-game win streak that dated back to May 20. While the 33-year-old has delivered 10 quality starts in 15 outings this season, he now leads the National League with 18 home runs allowed after surrendering two more in this one. He owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB across 86.2 innings and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.