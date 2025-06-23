Janson Junk News: Awarded another start

Junk is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Giants in San Francisco, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk will make his second straight start and his third consecutive turn through the rotation overall, after he previously worked in bulk relief in a July 14 victory over Washington. The right-hander has been credited with the win in both of his last two appearances while permitting just one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine over 10.2 innings. Junk doesn't have a long track record of success at the big-league level, but he should be able to hold down a rotation spot for Miami until Max Meyer (hip) or Ryan Weathers (lat) is ready to return from the injured list.