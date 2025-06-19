Janson Junk News: Entering rotation Friday

Junk is listed as the Marlins' starting pitcher for Friday's game versus Atlanta at LoanDepot Park, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk will be making his first start in the big leagues since 2023 when he enters the rotation this weekend as a replacement for Max Meyer (hip). The Marlins deployed Junk in bulk relief the last time Meyer's turn in the rotation came up last weekend in Washington, with the right-hander providing 5.2 scoreless innings en route to claiming a win. Meyer is without a clear timeline for a return, so with a strong showing Friday, Junk will likely be in store for additional starts.