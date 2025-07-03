Janson Junk News: Fans seven in tough loss

Junk (2-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 2-1 by the Twins, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The 29-year-old righty set a new season high in strikeouts en route to his first career quality start, but a Kyle Stowers solo shot in the second inning was all the offense Miami could muster for him. Junk has had a couple stumbles since joining the Marlins' staff in late May, but he's made a good case to stick in the rotation as either a traditional starter or bulk reliever, posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and eye-popping 33:2 K:BB over 37.1 innings in eight appearances (three starts). He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound on the road early next week in Cincinnati.