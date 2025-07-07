Janson Junk News: Sharp again in third win

Junk (3-1) earned the win in Monday's contest at Cincinnati, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The Miami righty was in complete control of this game, limiting the Reds lineup to just one single in this 82-pitch outing. The lone blemish on Junk's performance came on a Tyler Stephenson sacrifice fly in the second. Junk has impressed since moving into the Marlins rotation June 20, pitching to a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 20.2 frames across four starts. The 29-year-old currently projects to make his next start at Baltimore this weekend.