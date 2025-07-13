Janson Junk News: Tosses seven scoreless frames

Junk (4-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

Junk wasn't dominant against the Orioles, tallying just two strikeouts, but he effectively managed contact to deliver seven scoreless innings and earn his fourth win of the season. The right-hander now owns a 2.68 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 50.1 innings in 10 appearances (five starts). While his limited track record at the major-league level warrants some caution, Junk appears to be finding his stride in MLB at age 29.