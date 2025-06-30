Jared Triolo News: Back on bench Monday

Triolo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Triolo was included in the lineup in three of the Pirates' previous four games, but the bulk of his starts are still expected to come against left-handed pitching when Pittsburgh has all of its core infielders available. Most of the 27-year-old's value to the Pirates derives from his ability to play all four infield spots, as he's been an easy out at the plate with a .167/.260/.280 slash line over 152 plate appearances on the season.