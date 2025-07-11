Jared Young News: Back with Mets

The Mets recalled Young from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Young will take Jesse Winker's (back) spot on the active roster as Winker heads to the injured list. It'll be Young's second MLB stint of the campaign. He slashed .171/.227/.415 with three home runs in 44 plate appearances during his last term with New York. Mark Vientos is likely to take over as New York's primary DH, leaving opportunities for Young to mix in at the corner infield positions as well as the DH spot.