Jared Young News: Expected to be sent down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

The Mets will option Young to Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The left-handed-hitting Young hadn't started any of the last three games versus right-handed pitching, indicating a demotion might be coming. He's being sent down to make room on the roster for the return of Mark Vientos (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.

Jared Young
New York Mets
