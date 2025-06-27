Jared Young News: Expected to be sent down
The Mets will option Young to Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
The left-handed-hitting Young hadn't started any of the last three games versus right-handed pitching, indicating a demotion might be coming. He's being sent down to make room on the roster for the return of Mark Vientos (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.
