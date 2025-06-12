Jared Young News: Losing out on starts vs. RHPs
Young is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Young is hitting just .174 over 11 games since getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24, though three of his four hits have gone for extra bases. Even so, the Mets don't appear motivated to deploy the left-handed-hitting Young in the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter. Young will hit the bench Thursday for the third time in five matchups against a right-handed starting pitcher (Mike Soroka) while the Mets go with Starling Marte at DH.
