Jared Young News: On bench against righty again
Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
After making three consecutive starts against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting Young will now take a seat versus a righty (Didier Fuentes) for the second day in a row. With a .642 OPS and 78 wRC+ in 44 plate appearances with the Mets, Young has been a below-league-average hitter since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24. Given his weak production at the plate and lack of defensive flexibility, Young could be a prime candidate to get demoted to Triple-A when the Mets need to open up a roster spot for Mark Vientos (hamstring), who could be activated from the injured list as soon as Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now