Jason Alexander News: Back in Houston

The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday. Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alexander owns a 10.50 ERA through 12 innings in the majors this season, though he's given up just two runs in six frames since joining the Astros organization. He'll come up from the minors to provide length out of the bullpen and replace Jordan Weems, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move.