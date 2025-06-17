Jason Alexander News: Haunts former team Tuesday

Alexander (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six-plus innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Alexander made four appearances with the Athletics earlier in the season and allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over six innings across four relief outings. He started Tuesday and did a good job of quieting his former team until the seventh inning. Alexander threw just 56 of 95 pitches for strikes and wasn't dominant, but it was a serviceable start for the 32-year-old. It's unclear if he'll stick in the Astros' rotation -- he was called up as a spot starter after Lance McCullers (foot) landed on the injured list Monday, prompting a late shuffle of the team's pitching plans for this week. With off days for the last two Mondays of June, the Astros will likely be able to get by with a five-man rotation moving forward.