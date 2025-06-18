Menu
Jason Alexander News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 4:11pm

The Astros optioned Alexander to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The right-hander made a spot start for Houston on Tuesday and delivered a quality start against the A's with three runs (two earned) allowed over six innings. Alexander picked up his first win since 2022 with the performance, and he should be in the mix for a promotion the next time the Astros need some rotation depth or a long reliever.

Jason Alexander
Houston Astros
