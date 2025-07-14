Jason Reitz News: Nabbed by Twins

The Twins have selected Reitz with the 119th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Reitz is a 6-foot-11 right-hander who sits in the low-90s with his fastball, but the pitch plays up because of his length. Like most very tall pitchers, Reitz struggles to repeat his delivery and throw strikes, but he has some bat-missing upside if the Twins are able to get him synced up consistently.