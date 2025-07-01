Jasson Dominguez News: Drives in three in loss

Dominguez went 1-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

A two-run single in the first inning and a fielder's choice in the ninth that brought home Aaron Judge bookended the scoring for the Yankees. The three RBI equaled Dominguez's total from his prior 26 games combined, and his homer drought now stands at 31 contests. Despite that lack of production, the 22-year-old should have a regular spot in the lineup while Trent Grisham (hamstring) is sidelined.