Jasson Dominguez News: Four hits, two steals in win

Dominguez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Dominguez was a thorn in the Reds' side all game, recording his first career four-hit performance and swiping two bases in a game for the first time. The 22-year-old is 16-for-57 with five steals in June, though he's started just 15 of the Yankees' 23 games this month and hasn't homered since May 21. For the season, he's slashing .253/.341/.396 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 34 runs scored and 12 steals across 252 plate appearances.