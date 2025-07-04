Jasson Dominguez News: Racks up four hits Thursday
Dominguez went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and a stolen base Thursday in a loss to Toronto.
Among Dominguez's hits was his first career triple. This was the second time on the season that the 22-year-old has tallied four hits in a game, and both performances have come over the past 10 days. Dominguez has been very hot of late, recording five multi-hit efforts over his past nine contests and slashing .444/.444/.583 over that span. The productive stretch has pushed his season OPS up to .752 through 278 plate appearances.
