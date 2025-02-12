Javier Baez Injury: Expected to be ready for opener

Baez (hip) is going through full hitting and defensive drills and is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez continues to rehab after he underwent a right hip labral repair in September and will continue a running progression upon his arrival to camp as he ramps things up. While the veteran shortstop is expected to be ready for Opening Day, his role on the Tigers is in flux, as Trey Sweeney is in line to serve as the club's primary shortstop.