Javier Baez News: Collects trio of hits
Baez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 9-6 win versus the Mariners.
Baez drew his first start at the hot corner since 2019 with the Cubs and made the most of his opportunity, producing his first three-hit game since May 18, 2024. The veteran infielder had a rough Grapefruit League, slashing .184/.279/.368 with a 4:9 BB:K across 43 plate appearances, so he will have to continue hitting like this performance to stay in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now