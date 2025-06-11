Javier Baez News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Though his playing time in the outfield has dried up following the recent returns of Wenceel Perez and Parker Meadows from the injured list, Baez has seen more work at shortstop of late while the struggling Trey Sweeney has started to get phased out of the lineup. Zach McKinstry will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but Baez drew the previous two starts at the position.