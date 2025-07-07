Javier Baez News: Launches 10th homer

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Rays.

Baez took Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz deep in the second inning to open the game's scoring. With that long ball, the 32-year-old reached double-digit homers for the seventh time in his career, his first time reaching that mark since 2022 -- his first season in Detroit. Through 273 total plate appearances, Baez is now slashing .279/.315/.453 with 41 runs scored and 39 RBI, as he's set to make third All-Star appearance next week.