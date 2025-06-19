Javier Baez News: Not starting Game 2

Baez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez continued his recent hot streak by going 2-for-4 and scoring a run in the first game of the twin bill, and he'll get a chance to catch his breath during the evening contest. While he rests, Trey Sweeney will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Tigers.