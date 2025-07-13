Javier Baez News: Tallies two hits, steal in loss

Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners. He also stole a base.

Baez has been scuffling a bit this month, but he finished up the first half of the season on a high note before his All-Star Game appearance next week. The veteran is having a bounceback campaign with a .275 batting average and .752 OPS across 79 games. During the 2024 regular season, Baez batted just .184 with a .515 OPS. While he's hitting better, Baez isn't running as much as he did when he was younger, as Sunday's stolen base was just his second all year in three attempts.