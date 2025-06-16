Menu
Javier Sanoja News: Returning to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Sanoja is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Sanoja will retreat to the bench after starting in four of the past five games and three different positions. The rookie doesn't have a direct path to a spot in the everyday lineup at the moment, but he should play regularly against left-handed pitching, and his ability to play all over the infield and outfield will allow him to make occasional starts versus righties, too.

Javier Sanoja
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
