Jayvien Sandridge News: Back in majors

The Yankees recalled Sandridge from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The 26-year-old was optioned to Triple-A on June 22 but will quickly return to the majors as Clarke Schmidt (forearm) heads to the injured list. Sandridge has given up just one earned run with a 19:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and is looking to make his MLB debut.