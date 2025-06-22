Jayvien Sandridge News: Bound for Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Sandridge to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

New York called up Sandridge from the minors for the second time in less than week, but he'll once again be returned to the minors without having made an appearance out of the big-league bullpen. The Yankees haven't announced a corresponding move, but right-hander Allan Winans is expected to be recalled from Triple-A on Monday to start the team's series opener in Cincinnati.