Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jayvien Sandridge headshot

Jayvien Sandridge News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

The Yankees optioned Sandridge to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

New York called up Sandridge from the minors for the second time in less than week, but he'll once again be returned to the minors without having made an appearance out of the big-league bullpen. The Yankees haven't announced a corresponding move, but right-hander Allan Winans is expected to be recalled from Triple-A on Monday to start the team's series opener in Cincinnati.

Jayvien Sandridge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now