Jayvien Sandridge News: Gets first call to majors
The Yankees selected Sandridge's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
A 26-year-old lefty reliever, Sandridge will be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game. After beginning the season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 60-day injured list, Sandridge has been effective since he was cleared to return to action for the affiliate in late May. Over his six appearances prior to his call-up, Sandridge allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out 13 over seven innings.
