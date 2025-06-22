Jayvien Sandridge News: Returns to big club

The Yankees recalled Sandridge from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

New York optioned Sandridge to Triple-A after Thursday's 7-3 win over the Angels, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club just three days later since the Yankees placed lefty Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Sandridge will work out of the bullpen and is expected to be utilized mainly in lower-leverage spots.