Jazz Chisholm Injury: Battling shoulder issue

Chisholm, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, said he's been dealing with a shoulder injury for about three weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old indicated that the injury is more bothersome when throwing than hitting, and he'll get a couple days to rest thanks to Monday's team off day. The injury can help explain Chisholm's especially poor defense of late, as he's committed five errors in the past 10 games. Oswald Peraza will fill in at the hot corner Sunday for the Yankees.