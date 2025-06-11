Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm Injury: Exits with groin tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Chisholm was removed from Wednesday's contest due to left groin tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

After making an early exit from Tuesday's game due to neck tightness, Chisholm's groin forced him to leave a second consecutive game prematurely. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, though the Yankees may look to get their starting third baseman a day off, given the fact that he's been injured twice in two days. If so, Oswald Peraza would likely benefit from an additional start.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now