Jazz Chisholm Injury: Exits with groin tightness

Chisholm was removed from Wednesday's contest due to left groin tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

After making an early exit from Tuesday's game due to neck tightness, Chisholm's groin forced him to leave a second consecutive game prematurely. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, though the Yankees may look to get their starting third baseman a day off, given the fact that he's been injured twice in two days. If so, Oswald Peraza would likely benefit from an additional start.