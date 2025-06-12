Jazz Chisholm Injury: Held out Thursday

Chisholm (groin) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Kansas City.

It's not a surprise that Chisholm is sitting out Thursday's series finale after he had to exit Wednesday's game with left groin tightness. The positive news is Chisholm has not been placed on the 10-day injured list and is considered day-to-day at this time. Oswald Peraza will pick up a start at third base for the Yankees.