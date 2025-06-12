Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm Injury: Held out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 12, 2025 at 2:47pm

Chisholm (groin) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Kansas City.

It's not a surprise that Chisholm is sitting out Thursday's series finale after he had to exit Wednesday's game with left groin tightness. The positive news is Chisholm has not been placed on the 10-day injured list and is considered day-to-day at this time. Oswald Peraza will pick up a start at third base for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now