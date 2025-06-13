Jazz Chisholm Injury: Still idle Friday

Chisholm (groin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Chisholm exited Wednesday's game with tightness in his left groin and will miss a second consecutive game due to the issue, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he hopes the 27-year-old will be available as a pinch hitter, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. In Chisholm's place, Oswald Peraza will play third base and bat eighth.