Jazz Chisholm Injury: Still idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 2:59pm

Chisholm (groin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Chisholm exited Wednesday's game with tightness in his left groin and will miss a second consecutive game due to the issue, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he hopes the 27-year-old will be available as a pinch hitter, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. In Chisholm's place, Oswald Peraza will play third base and bat eighth.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
