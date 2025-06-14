Jazz Chisholm News: Back in lineup

Chisholm (groin) will start at third base and bat fifth against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Chisholm sat out back-to-back contests after injuring his groin Wednesday, but a few days of rest have him feeling well enough to return to the starting nine. The 27-year-old infielder has been great since the start of June, going 9-for-26 (.346) with two homers and seven RBI in his last eight games.