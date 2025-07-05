Jazz Chisholm News: Belts 15th homer

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Mets in a loss Saturday.

Chisholm put the Yankees on the board with a 387-foot solo shot in the first inning, The veteran third baseman has now gone deep five times over his past 10 games, compiling 10 RBI and scoring seven runs during that span. Chisholm has been quite productive when healthy this season, registering a .245/.341/.500 slash line, 15 home runs, 38 RBI, 34 runs and 10 stolen bases over just 59 contests.