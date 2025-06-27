Jazz Chisholm News: Belts homer in 500th game

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Chisholm -- in his 500th major-league game -- put the Yankees on the board in the second inning, when he took Mitch Spence deep to right field for a solo home run. Chisholm has gone long in back-to-back games and is up to 12 home runs on the season. He had a slow start to the season but has been hot at the plate as of late. Since the beginning of June, Chisholm has slashed .325/.384/.571 with four steals, four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI in 86 plate appearances.