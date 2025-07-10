Jazz Chisholm News: Goes yard twice Wednesday
Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Mariners.
Both long balls came off rookie right-hander Logan Evans, and seven of Chisholm's 17 homers on the season have come in his last 12 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing .283/.365/.804 with 10 runs and 15 RBI. The 27-year-old infielder has admitted to a shoulder issue that's bothered him in the field, but it clearly isn't a problem for him at the plate, and his recent shift back to second base should help alleviate the soreness in the second half.
