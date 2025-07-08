Jazz Chisholm News: Moving back to second base

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in his appearance on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Chisholm (shoulder) will move back to second base.

Boone had already seemed to be leaning toward shifting Chisholm to second base and DJ LeMahieu to third base, and Chisholm's bout with right shoulder soreness likely cinched the decision. Chisholm was out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mets as he battles through the nagging shoulder problem, but he'll be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners and will cover the keystone. Oswald Peraza is slated to start at third base Tuesday.