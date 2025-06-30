Jazz Chisholm News: Pops 14th homer in loss

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-4 loss to Toronto.

The New York infielder opened the contest's scoring with a 367-foot, two-run blast off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in the fourth inning. This performance wrapped an impressive month for Chisholm after he missed all of May with an oblique injury. Across 24 games in June, the 27-year-old hit .318 (28-for-88) with seven homers, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored while going 4-for-5 on steal attempts. Through 224 total plate appearances, Chisholm his slashing .244/.336/.508 with 37 RBI and 32 runs scored.