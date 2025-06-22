Jazz Chisholm News: Sparks offense in win

Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Chisholm delivered what proved to be the game-winning double in the eighth inning and came around to score an insurance run later in the frame. The 27-year-old has been productive in June, notching his seventh multi-hit effort in 17 games while tallying seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .242/.345/.467 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and 10 steals across 194 plate appearances.