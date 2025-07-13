JB Middleton News: Heading to Coors

The Rockies have selected Middleton with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Middleton had a breakout junior year at Southern Mississippi, showing off a full arsenal and starter-level command for the first time in three seasons. The 6-foot, 178-pound righty logged a 2.31 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 122:25 K:BB in 105.1 innings this spring after logging just 46.2 innings while working mostly out of the bullpen as a freshman and sophomore. Middleton's fastball sits in the 93-95 mph range and touches 97 mph with solid movement. His upper-80s slider is a second borderline plus pitch. He mostly busts out his third-pitch changeup against lefties, but it works as an above-average offering. Middleton has the stuff and command to be a mid-rotation starter, but he will need to prove that his slight frame can handle a starter's workload.