J.C. Escarra News: Filling in for resting Wells

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Escarra (personal) will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Blue Jays.

Though the Yankees never officially placed him on the paternity list, Escarra was away from the club for a few days to observe the birth of his child before he returned to the bench for Sunday's 12-5 win over the Athletics. Escarra caught the final two innings of that contest and will now pick up his 20th start of the season Monday while top backstop Austin Wells rests.

J.C. Escarra
New York Yankees
