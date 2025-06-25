Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
J.C. Escarra headshot

J.C. Escarra News: Will go on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 3:26pm

Escarra will miss Wednesday's game against the Reds and is expected to be placed on the Yankees' paternity list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Escarra was supposed to be in Wednesday's lineup, but he'll be away from the team while attending to the birth of his child. The Yankees didn't have time to call up a player to Cincinnati, so Austin Wells will start at catcher, per Hoch.

J.C. Escarra
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now