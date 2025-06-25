J.C. Escarra News: Will go on paternity list
Escarra will miss Wednesday's game against the Reds and is expected to be placed on the Yankees' paternity list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Escarra was supposed to be in Wednesday's lineup, but he'll be away from the team while attending to the birth of his child. The Yankees didn't have time to call up a player to Cincinnati, so Austin Wells will start at catcher, per Hoch.
