JD Dix News: Angling for promotion

Dix is batting .341/.415/.476 with 11 extra-base hits, eight steals, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored over 32 games in the Arizona Complex League.

Dix, a 19-year-old middle infielder whom Arizona drafted 35th overall in 2024, looks like he's ready for the next level. He's riding a 24-game on-base streak and has a modest 19.0 strikeout percentage for the ACL D-backs. He's still getting his base-level strength back following shoulder surgery last autumn, but the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder projects 15-20 home run potential the farther he's removed from the surgery. Dix has mostly played second base in the ACL but has experience at all infield spots from his days in Wisconsin.