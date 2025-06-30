Jeff Hoffman News: Collects 19th save

Hoffman earned the save in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Hoffman worked around a two-out Jasson Dominguez single to notch his sixth June save. The Toronto closer wrapped the month with an impressive 1.80 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 10 frames after entering June with a dreadful 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings. Hoffman has certainly rediscovered his All-Star form and is cemented as the Blue Jays closer.