Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jeff Hoffman headshot

Jeff Hoffman News: Converts 22nd save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Hoffman was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just seven pitches to retire the heart of the Angels' order. The 32-year-old has now converted five saves in the past eight days and has allowed just one earned run over his last 10 appearances. He ranks fourth in the majors with 22 saves and owns a 4.46 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB across 38.1 innings.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now