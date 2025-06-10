Jeff Hoffman News: Escapes with 17th save

Hoffman picked up the save in Tuesday's 10-9 win over St. Louis, recording one out after giving up one run in the ninth inning.

Hoffman entered with two runners aboard and two outs in the frame, and he promptly served up a three-run home run to Willson Contreras. The right-hander quickly recovered, however, getting Alec Burleson to ground out on his second and final pitch of the outing for his 17th save this year. Hoffman has struggled mightily in the past month or so -- he has an 11.20 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over his last 13.2 innings -- but the Blue Jays have displayed consistent trust in Hoffman as their closer throughout the campaign.