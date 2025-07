Hoffman earned the save in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman's now converted four straight save chances while going 7.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run. Overall, the 32-year-old Hoffman is 21-for-25 in save opportunities this season with a 4.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB across 37.1 innings.