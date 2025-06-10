Jeff Hoffman News: Tosses clean inning for 16th save

Hoffman struck out one batter in a perfect 10th inning to record a save against the Cardinals on Monday.

Hoffman's task wasn't easy, as he had to deal with the automatic runner at second base in the bottom of the 10th while protecting a one-run lead. He was able to get the job done, needing just nine pitches (eight strikes) to set the side down in order. Hoffman has successfully converted each of his past six save opportunities, and he's tied for sixth in the majors with 16 saves on the season. A few blowups have his ERA at an undesirable 5.46, but Hoffman appears to be secure in Toronto's closer role and has held the opponent scoreless in six of his past eight outings.